2 more arrested in connection with attack on BJP lawmakers in flood-hit north Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attacks on West Bengal BJP leaders, taking the total number of arrests to four, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made during a late-Wednesday night special operation conducted by Nagrakata police, a senior officer of Jalpaiguri police district told PTI.

Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh were attacked by a mob in Nagrakata while visiting the flood- and landslide-hit area on Monday.

Eight people were named in the FIR lodged in connection with the attack. PTI SCH MNB