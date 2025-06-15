2 more die of diarrhoea in Odisha's Jajpur, central team reaches district to assess situation

Bhubaneswar, Jun 15 (PTI) Two more persons died in the diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Jajpur district, with over 200 people still undergoing treatment, officials said on Sunday.

With this, seven people have died in the outbreak, which was first reported on June 9, Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Prakash Chandra Bal said.

Over 1,500 people were diagnosed with diarrhoea in the district, and 1,300 of them have recovered, officials said.

"The situation is yet to be brought under control. When no new patients are admitted to the hospital, we will be able to control it," Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra said.

Adding to the worries, 11 diarrhoea patients were found positive for cholera, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Bijay Mishra said.

Samples of 21 of the around 200 people at present undergoing treatment were sent for cholera testing, he said.

A 14-member central team has reached the district to assess the ground situation, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said.

He visited various hospitals in the district during the day and interacted with patients and doctors.

"It is a matter of concern for us that cholera has been detected in Jajpur. A team from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has been deployed in the district. We are trying to bring the situation under control," he told reporters.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) teams are disinfecting drinking water sources in the district, while food inspectors and disease surveillance teams are also working to bring the situation under control, officials said.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and health workers have been supplied with halogen tablets and ORS packets for distribution among the people, they said.

People have been advised to take all precautionary measures, avoid having outside foods, and adhere to hygienic practices, they said.

Diarrhoea cases have also been detected in parts of the Cuttack district and the Astaranga area in Puri district, officials said.

Over 30 people were diagnosed with diarrhoea in Gholapur village in Cuttack, and 20 people were affected in Puri's Astaranga, they said.

Medical teams have been sent to those areas to tackle the situation, they added.