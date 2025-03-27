2 more Hurriyat groups denounce separatism, repose faith in Modi-led Bharat: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said two more constituents of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Hurriyat Conference have discarded separatism and reposed their faith in the new Bharat built by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This development comes a couple of days after similar announcements made by two other affiliates of the separatists' conglomerate.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) announced the severing of all ties with separatism.

Shah said under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir.

"Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Shah wrote on X.

In a statement, J&K Tehreeqi Isteqlal chairman Gulam Nabi Sofi said he and his organisation disassociated from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference or any other group with the relevant ideology.

"We continued our struggle despite all odds but neither All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) (G) nor APHC (M) has been able to meet the expectations of the common masses. They failed at every step to represent the people's aspirations and sentiments. I have long ago severed my ties with separatist ideology and today I officially denounce it," he said.

Sofi also said he is a true and committed citizen of India and believes in the Indian Constitution.

"Neither in the past I have been associated with any act that is detrimental to the interests of India nor do I or my organisation intend to be a part of any group or forum which will work or has been working against India in future," he said.

In a separate statement, J-K Tehreek-I-Istiqaamat chairman Ghulam Nabi War too said he and his party are no longer associated with the APHC (G) or (M) or any other ideology that works against the interests of India.

War said the Hurriyat had lost ground and was unable to meet the expectations of the people of J-K.

"They failed at every step to represent the people's aspirations and sentiments. I have long ago severed my ties with separatist ideology and today, I officially sever my connections from it," he said. PTI ACB SKL KSS KSS