2 more Myanmarese soldiers cross over to Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 15 (PTI) Two more Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to Mizoram after militia group People's Defence Force overran their camp in the neighbouring country's Chin state, a police officer said on Wednesday.

With these, a total of 45 Myanmarese soldiers have fled to Mizoram, the police officer said.

"The soldiers were handed over to the Assam Rifles as per the Centre's directive and all of them have been airlifted to a safer place by Indian defence authorities", the police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

He said that in the first place, 39 Myanmarese soldiers entered Mizoram and came to the nearest police station at Zokhawthar, a border village in east Mizoram's Champhai district, on Monday evening.

Three more fled to Zokhawthar police station on Tuesday noon and two others in the evening, he said.

He said that 39 soldiers were airlifted to a safer place by Assam Rifles on Tuesday and the remaining 6 have also been evacuated to safer place on Wednesday.

An official of state home department said that the Myanmarese soldiers were airlifted from Champhai district to Moreh, a border town in Manipur, from where they were sent to Tamu, the nearest Myanmar town from Moreh. PTI CORR RG