2 more persons arrested in Assam for 'defending' Pakistan: CM

Guwahati, May 10 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested in Assam for allegedly "defending" Pakistan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

With this, a total of 50 such arrests have been made since the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Jobbur Islam of Biswanath and Ruhul Amin of Morigaon, Sarma posted on X.

"Update on Crackdown against traitors. Total of 50 anti-nationals are now enjoying prison hospitality. We will continue to hunt these traitors," he said.

Among those arrested were AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who has been charged with sedition for allegedly "defending" Pakistan and its complicity in the terror attack of April 22.