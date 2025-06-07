2 more persons arrested in crackdown on 'anti-nationals' in Assam

Guwahati, Jun 7 (PTI) Two more persons have been arrested in Assam in an ongoing crackdown on "anti-national and communal elements", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

With these, the number of arrests in such cases in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack has reached 90.

"Update on crackdown against Anti-national and communal elements - 7 Jun - 90 arrests till now," Sarma said in a post on X.

One person has been apprehended by Goalpara police for making "offensive social media post on Lord Ram", and another by Kamrup police for "inciting communal discord" through social media.

The state police have been taking action against people for "anti-India" and "pro-Pakistan" activities, including posts on social media, since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Among those arrested on the anti-national charge was opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.

He was initially arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack.

After he secured bail in that case, he was held under the stringent National Security Act.

Sarma had earlier said that the state-wide crackdown on traitors would continue. PTI SSG RG