2 morning walkers in Kerala die after being hit by car carrying Sabarimla pilgrims

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) In a tragic accident, two senior citizens out for a morning walk near Peroorkada here on Monday died after allegedly being hit by a car carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh.

Police said that the two men, who were also good friends, were on the return leg of their walk and probably did not see the car coming from behind.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am, they said.

It said the Sabarimala pilgrims were returning to their home state after visiting the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple here.

There were five people, including a child, in the car which crashed into a tree after allegedly hitting the two morning walkers.

The two morning walkers, both aged 69, were thrown several meters away due to the impact and could not be seen from the road, they added.

By the time people realised the morning walkers had been hit by the car and found them, both had died.

The child in the car was also injured in the accident and is hospitalised.

Two persons have been taken into custody and a case of negligent driving has been lodged, police said. PTI HMP HMP ROH