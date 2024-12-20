2 motorcycle-borne men conduct 'recce' of Sanjay Raut's bungalow, police launch probe

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) The Mumbai police launched a probe after two motorcycle-borne allegedly conducted a recce of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow in Bhandup on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 am outside Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow, an official said.

"Two men came on a two-wheeler and stopped outside Raut's bungalow for some time and left the place," he said.

A few persons waiting outside the bungalow spotted the two suspects and informed the Sena (UBT) MP's younger brother and local MLA Sunil Raut, he said.

Soon afterwards, the police were alerted. A team from the Kanjurmarg police station reached the bungalow and launched a probe, the official said.

"Police are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras at the bungalow, which shows two suspects on a two-wheeler," he said.

It is suspected that the duo conducted a recce. Hence, attempts to get information about them and their vehicle were on, he said.

So far, no case has been registered in this connection, according to him.

"If anything serious is found in the detailed inquiry, a case will be registered against the suspects," he said.

Raut is known as a vocal critic of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra. PTI DC NP