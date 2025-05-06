2 motorcycle riders die in road incident in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), May 6 (PTI) Two men returning on a motorcycle from a wedding were killed in Gonda after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, police said.

Both died on the spot, and their bodies were sent for post-mortem, they said.

According to Sanjeev Kumar Rai, in-charge of the 'Goura' outpost in the Khondare Police Station area, Vinod Kumar, 28, and Ramkaran, 40, were returning to their village from a wedding in Balrampur district's Ramwapur village around 3 am when the incident happened.

It took place near the Rautapur turn, where a vehicle, yet to be traced, hit their motorcycle from behind. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

Rai said police are going through CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and its driver.