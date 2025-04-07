2 murder accused, cop, injured in encounter in Meerut

Meerut, Apr 7 (PTI) Two men accused of murder were injured in an encounter with police in the Hastinapur area here, an officer said on Monday.

A head constable also received a gunshot in the confrontation that occurred Sunday night.

The two men were identified as Chhagga alias Balveer, 27, and Fauta alias Manmeet, 27, both natives of Kishanpur village in Hastinapur.

Each of them carried a reward of Rs 25,000.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said Balveer and Manmeet were involved in the April 2 murder of one Parmjeet Singh alias Gulla in Hastinapur.

The officer said the encounter took place when a police team conducting a routine check tried to stop two men on a motorcycle near Jammudeep crossing after finding their behaviour suspicious.

Instead of stopping, the rider tried to speed the motorcycle but it skidded.

When police approached them, the accused opened fire, injuring head constable Tarun Malik in the hand, the officer said. Police returned the fire and wounded the two criminals.

All three injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police seized a .32-bore country-made pistol and a .315-bore country-made revolver from the criminals' possession, and impounded their motorcycle.