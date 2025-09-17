2 murder accused held following encounter in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Two suspects of a recent daylight murder in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi were arrested following a late-night encounter on Wednesday, officials said.

The shootout transpired around 5.45 am when the two allegedly began firing at the police after being spotted at Bharari Farm bridge in the Sipri Bazaar area during a routine check, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said.

"In the retaliatory fire, Ashok alias Kallu (52), a resident of Bhojla, and Bhanwar Singh Yadav (38), from Madhya Pradesh's Pichor, were shot in the leg," he added.

Both the accused have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said the encounter was related to the September 8 murder of Arvind Yadav on Unnao-Balaji Road. The main accused in the case, Rinku Yadav, a resident of Bhojia, remains at large.

The police had initially filed a case against 10 individuals, including Rinku. Seven of the suspects had already been arrested.

The SP assured that the main accused would be arrested soon.