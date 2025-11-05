2 murder accused held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Two men wanted in a murder case, who were on the run for almost two months, have been arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Singh Dedha (27) and Harsh Singh (23), were wanted in connection with the murder of a man named Habib in the Rohini area on September 5, he said.

"Earlier, three other accused- Aman Rathore, Vikki, and Anil, all residents of Burari- had been arrested by local police, while Rakesh and Harsh had been absconding. Non-bailable warrants and proclamations had been issued against them, but they managed to evade arrest by frequently changing hideouts across Delhi-NCR," the official said.

Acting on inputs about their movement near a hotel, a team conducted a raid in Mayur Vihar, from where they were apprehended. They tried to flee but were caught after a brief chase, police said.

According to the police, Rakesh is a habitual offender with a record of involvement in several cases, including cheating, assault, and criminal conspiracy registered in Delhi and Gurugram.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.