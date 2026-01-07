2 murder convicts escape from Pakur court premises

Pakur (Jharkhand), Jan 7 (PTI) Two convicts escaped from the Pakur District Court premises on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Pakur Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dwivedi told PTI that the two murder convicts, identified as Naren Mahli and Shivdhan Mahli, escaped from the court premises after being pronounced guilty by the court.

"We are conducting a probe into the incident and also examining whether there was any negligence or security lapse. Strict action will be taken against those responsible on the basis of the investigation report," the SP said.

Dwivedi said that raids are being conducted to nab the convicts at suspected hideouts.

The police officer said that the court of Additional District and Session Judge-I, Kumar Kranti Prasad, had pronounced both the convicts guilty in a murder case.

"The convicts who were on bail had come to the court for the hearing, and as the court pronounced them guilty, they managed to evade the police and escape before being taken under custody," the officer said.

The convicts were accused of murdering Bholanath Mahli over a land dispute. In this regard, the deceased's daughter, Shrifool Mahli, had filed an FIR at Amrapara police station on January 12, 2019.

A case was registered against Naren Mahli, Shivdhan Mahli, and a total of five accused.

On Wednesday, the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge First pronounced all the accused guilty, the convicts were being brought out of the judge's enclosure. During this time, the two convicts escaped from the court premises while being escorted by the duty officer. PTI CORR ANB RG