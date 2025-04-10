2 murders in one night shake Odisha's Rourkela

Rourkela, April 10 (PTI) Two cases of murders on a single night shook Odisha's Rourkela town.

Both murders happened on Wednesday night, raising questions about the security situation of the industrial town.

The first one happened in the VSS Market where a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by four-five men in full public view, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh Kar (21), was out with his friend when the attack happened, they said.

He died on the spot, and his friend was admitted to a hospital with injuries, they added.

The murder, suspected to be the result of old enmity, was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the market.

Police said five persons were detained for questioning on the basis of CCTV footage.

"The murderers should be hanged till death," said Mukesh's father, Sudhir Kar.

Later in the night, the body of a ragpicker was found in the Gandhi Road area with his throat slit. The deceased, who is yet to be identified, used to sleep in the open.

