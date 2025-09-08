2 musical group members booked for harassing intern reporters during Ganpati immersion

Pune, Sep 8 (PTI) Police on Monday said they have registered a case against two unidentified members of a 'dhol tasha' troupe for allegedly harassing two intern reporters of a Pune-based digital news platform, including a woman, during Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession in the city.

The offence was registered at the Faraskhana police station against the two members of the musical group under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(1) (sexual harassment), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint of the victims, said police.

According to the complaint, two intern reporters of a city-based news portal had gone to cover Ganpati immersion procession on Saturday evening when a member of the troupe allegedly rolled the iron wheel of a trolley over the foot of a female reporter.

"When the reporter confronted the musical group member, he allegedly touched her inappropriately and pushed her. When her male colleague intervened, he, too, was pushed, threatened, and abused by two members of the troupe," the FIR stated.

Police said an investigation was underway and the identity of the accused was yet to be established.

A dhol tasha troupe plays traditional Indian percussion music mainly featuring the 'dhol' (a large bass drum) and 'tasha' (a small kettle drum). These musical groups are an integral part of socio-religious events and festivals in Maharashtra such as Ganeshotsav.

Meanwhile, a team from the news portal, led by its managing editor, met Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and sought immediate action in the matter. PTI SPK RSY