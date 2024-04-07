2 Myanmar nationals among four held with unaccounted cash in Mizoram

Aizawl, Apr 7 (PTI) Four people, including two Myanmarese nationals, were apprehended in south Mizoram's Siaha district with a huge amount of unaccounted cash, the Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles intercepted five mini trucks, on which 16 people were travelling, at the Zawngling village on Friday, it said.

During a thorough search, Myanmarese Kyat 7,74,74,500 in cash (equivalent to Rs 30.68 lakh) and Indian currency notes totalling Rs 1 lakh were found in the vehicles, it said.

Four persons were apprehended with the unaccounted cash, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The currency notes and the four accused were handed over to the state police at Tuipang for further legal process, it said. PTI CORR SOM