2 Myanmar nationals arrested in Mizoram for smuggling foreign currency notes

New Update
Aizawl, Jan 13 (PTI) Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in south Mizoram's Siaha district while allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign currency notes worth around 1.48 crore, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.
The duo was apprehended on Friday after the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched a joint operation, following intelligence reports regarding cross-border smuggling activities, it said.
Two mobile phones and a motorcycle were also seized from their possession, the statement said.
Investigation is underway. PTI CORR RBT