2 nabbed for selling illegal crackers in Gurugram; 1 quintal of merchandise seized

Gurugram, Oct 25 (PTI) Two people were arrested from Sector 50 and Palam Vihar area allegedly for selling firecrackers without permission with around 1 quintal of banned merchandise in their possession, police on Friday said.

Jitendra, a native of Jaipur, was arrested from the Vyapar Kendra market on Thursday with over 10 kg of illegal firecrackers in his possession.

Zakir, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Q block of Sector 49 the same evening.

About 90 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized from him, said police.