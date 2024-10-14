2 nabbed in Rajasthan for fake sports certificate to get teachers job

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested two persons on Monday for allegedly facilitating fake certificates to candidates for availing of two percent quota in grade-3 teachers selection, officials said.

Ranglal Raigar and Narayan Singh were arrested from near Kishangarh toll plaza during a patrol, Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) ADG VK Singh said.

He said three cases were registered in 2017 at the SOG police station in connection with alleged use of fake certificates for getting teachers' jobs.

He said the accused allegedly took money from some people namely Manoj Gurjar, Siyaram and Hemlata Gurjar for getting them fake Taekwondo certificates issued in connivance with a senior official of the Rajasthan Taekwondo Association, Sikar. PTI AG TIR TIR