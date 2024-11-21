2 nabbed in UP with heroin worth Rs 2 crore

Ghazipur (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here on Thursday with heroin worth about Rs 2 crore in the international market, police said.

Pyare Chowdhury and Ashok Kumar were arrested from Karmahari area when they were going somewhere on a motorbike, they said.

Police recovered 915 gm heroin worth about Rs 2 crore in the international market, officials said here.

While Chowdhury was resident of Jamania area here, Kumar belongs to district Bhojpur in Bihar, they said.

The action was taken based on a tipoff, and a detailed probe is underway and police are trying to trace their links and prospective buyers. PTI COR ABN TIR