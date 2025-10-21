2 nabbed over hanging of rehab inmate in Meerut

Meerut, Oct 21 (PTI) Two people have been arrested in connection with the death 40-year-old man at a de-addiction centre here, a police officer said on Tuesday. Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said a case had been filed in the mysterious death of Faimid, who lived in Bhawanpur.

Faimid had been admitted to Seva Drug De-addiction Centre in Ganganagar on October 15 by his family. On early Monday morning, the centre informed police that Faimid had hanged himself. His family accused the centre's director and staff of murder and mistreating inmates.

Faimid's nephew, Shahrukh, claimed that his body bore injury marks and his hands and feet were tied. The post-mortem report is awaited for more clues into the death. PTI COR NAV VN VN