2 nabbed over stabbing of politician's nephew in road rage in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old student by stabbing two days ago in Katghar in a road rage, police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, on Monday evening, a minor collision between motorcycles escalated into a violent confrontation.

Vinayak, a class 12 student and nephew of local BJP leader Anurag Thakur, was attacked by some local youths in a fight that ensued.

The youths were later identified as Vishal Kaushik alias Phuley, his brother Anank Kaushik, Anil Kaushik, and Sonu Rawat.

Vinayak succumbed to his injuries.

Anurag Thakur said his nephew was "a good student" and alleged that Vishal Kaushik and his associates were responsible for the killing.

"The incident arose merely from a minor bike collision. I demand the strictest punishment for those involved," he said.

Katghar Circle Officer Varun Kumar said Vishal alias Phuley and Vinay have been arrested.

"Police teams are conducting continuous raids to apprehend the remaining suspects," he said.

Heavy police deployment was made in the Holi Maidan area to prevent flare-ups following the teenager's death.