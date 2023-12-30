2 Naxalites arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra, Dec 30 (PTI) Two Naxalites were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee's (TSPC) 'area commander' Neeraj Ganjhu alias Jai Mangal and member Dhaneswar Karmali, they said.

The two were arrested from Benti Barwatola forest in Piparwar police station area on Friday, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

"A US-made pistol, a country-made carbine, a country-made pistol and eight live cartridges were among those seized from them," he said.

The SP said that Ganjhu was wanted in several cases, including those related to arsoning and firing.

He was behind the torching of two trucks in Bilari village on December 19, the police officer claimed. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM