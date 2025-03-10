2 Naxalites arrested in separate ops in Jharkhand

Latehar, Mar 10 (PTI) Two Naxalites were arrested in separate operations in Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, TPSC member Ranthu Ganju was arrested from his house in Balumath police station area in Chatra district on Sunday, they said.

Ganju, a sharpshooter, was known as a close aide of Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) 'zonal commander' Bhikhan Ganju.

He was named in the murder case of JMM's Balumath block president Dilsher Khan, police said.

In another operation, a member of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was apprehended from the Maneka police station area in the Latehar district, they said.

Vinod Parhiya was arrested when he went to the area for extorting local businesses, they added.

Police said he was wanted in eight cases registered in Palamu and Latehar districts.