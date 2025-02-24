2 Naxalites carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Feb 24 (PTI) Two Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The duo, including a woman, turned themselves in before senior police and Border Security Force (BSF) officials here, citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and exploitation of innocent tribals by senior cadres, he said.

The cadres were also impressed by efforts of the security forces and administration to facilitate development works in Abujhmaad region and improve the living standards of tribals, the official said.

The development work being carried out in the district has increased the people's trust in security forces and the administration, he said.

The surrendered cadres, identified as Suden Korram alias Janku and Sarita Potawi alias Sarita, were active in the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone of Maoists - comprising areas of Balaghat (MP), Gondia (Maharashtra), Rajnandgaon, Mungeli and Kabirdham districts (Chhattisgarh), he said.

The two were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, the official said.

They were provided an assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added.

Last year, 792 Naxalites surrendered in the state's Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur. PTI COR TKP GK