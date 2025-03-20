2 Naxalites, cop killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Mar 20 (PTI) Two Naxalites and a jawan of the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit were killed in an encounter in the state's Bijapur district on Thursday, an official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (in Bijapur), he said.

Bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said.

A DRG jawan was also killed in the gunfight, he said.

The operation was still underway in the area, he added. PTI COR TKP GK