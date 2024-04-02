2 Naxalites killed in encounter with police in MP

Balaghat, Apr 2 (PTI) Two hardcore Naxalites carrying cash rewards have been killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The gun fight started between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday in the Kerajhari forest area, the official said.

Later, police launched a search in the area and recovered bodies of two Naxalites, identified as Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh, the official said.

An AK-47 rifle, a 12-bore rifle and some daily need items were also recovered from the spot, he said.

Search operation was underway in the area, the official said.

Further details were awaited. PTI COR MAS GK