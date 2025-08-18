2 Naxals arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Aug 18 (PTI) Two members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a banned Maoist splinter group, were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, police said.

The red rebels, identified as Amin Ansari (30) and Krishna Prasad (30), were nabbed from their houses in Nawagarh and Nareshgarh areas, respectively, they said.

"Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav received information that two Maoists have come to their houses. Acting on the tip-off, a team was formed. It raided the house of Ansari and arrested him. Based on inputs provided by him, Prasad was also nabbed," Latehar Sub-divisional Police Officer Arvind Kumar said.

Ansari was wanted in two cases, and Prasad in one case, he added.