2 NC leaders marshalled out of J-K Assembly

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Two leaders of the National Conference were on Monday marshalled out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following their protest seeking to raise the issue of three youths missing Devsar constituency in Kulgam district.

NC leader and MLA from Devsar constituency Peerzada Feroze Ahmad Shah raised the issue of the missing youths from his constituency. The youths disappeared after attending a marriage party.

However, he was not allowed to raise the issue in the house, which led to a protest. This prompted the watch and ward staff to marshal him out along with NC MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, who supported him in raising the issue.

"I was trying to raise very important issues regarding the three youths who have been missing from the Devsar area for a month. They had gone to a marriage party, but their mobile phones were switched off in the Mir Bazar area. Since then, their whereabouts are unknown," Shah told reporters outside the House.

He said that families have filed missing complaints and that the police are working hard to locate the trio.

"I attempted to raise the issue, but I was not allowed to do so and was subsequently removed from the House," he added.

Earlier, after a brief question hour, chaos erupted when MLA Sheikh Khursheed, who sought condemnation of all killings, was also marshalled out of the House for creating a noisy scene. PTI AB NB NB