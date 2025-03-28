2 new rakes added to Kolkata Metro fleet

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata said it has introduced two new airconditioned rakes to the service of the passengers on Friday.

These rakes which ran on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor (Blue Line) are “packed with special features to increase comfort and joy of ride for the passengers", according to a statement.

These types of rakes have 100 mm wider doors compared to those in the existing AC rakes.

Greater seating capacity, better air conditioning and noise reduction systems, and enhanced safety mechanisms are also among the features of the rakes built by a Chinese company.

In Metro Railway's fully air-conditioned fleet, there are 31 rakes for Blue Line, three for Orange Line, two for Purple Line and 14 rakes for Green Line at present, it said. PTI SUS NN