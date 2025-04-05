2 Nigerians, forex agent held for drug racket, money laundering in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals, who were allegedly part of a global drug racket, and a forex agent were arrested here by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB).

The arrests were made after tracking the money trail and preventing laundering of drug-related funds, according to TGANB.

Based on credible information, police teams raided a house in Upparpally area on April 3 and took the two Nigerians (both aged 39) and the forex agent (40) into custody, and seized 15 grams cocaine and 50 grams MDMA from their possession, TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya said on Saturday.

The Nigerians were part of a global drug racket handled by the main kingpin Ebuka Suzee from Nigeria, who was earlier residing in Hyderabad and developed a global drug network, an official release said.

The accused were not only indulging in the supply of various drugs like cocaine and MDMA in Hyderabad and Bengaluru but also in the US, it said. While three accused were arrested, 10 others including Ebuka Suzee are absconding.

After the arrest of a Nigerian woman by TGANB along with Narsingi police, who came to Hyderabad from Delhi to supply 200 grams of cocaine in July 2024, the TGANB gathered intelligence and closely monitored those involved in laundering drug money and delivering drugs to customers.

Analysis of the data available with TGANB and credible inputs received revealed that the main handler in the Narsingi case was Ebuka Suzee, the release said.

The money from the drugs supplied to the customers was collected by transferring and depositing into different bank accounts provided by the accused, including the forex agents and also through money transfer services and was ultimately diverted to Nigeria, it said.

“This is how the money which was earned by the drug sales was illegally diverted through different sources and everyone in this chain including the forex agents took their commission,” the TGANB said.

It further said as of now 371 foreign students are reported to be overstaying their visas in Telangana and 18,298 foreign students' details are missing from the Foreign Students Information System, due to lack of updates from educational institutions.