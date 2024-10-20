2 non-local labourers killed, 2 injured in terror attack in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Two non-local labourers were killed and two injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing labourers of a private company working on the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area of the district, they said.

Two labourers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

Police and the Army have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

The incident occurred four days after a new government was sworn-in in the Union Territory.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident that took place in the Gagangir area of the Sonamarg region. The National Conference (NC) leader also said the casualty figure in the incident could go up.

"The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar," he said.

On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district, officials said. PTI MIJ RC