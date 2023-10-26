2 of 3 remaining corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV in advanced stages of approval: Official

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Two of the three remaining corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project are in advanced stages of approval while the authorities are mulling extending the third line to Kundli in Haryana, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Sources said there is also a plan to extend the proposed Tughalakabad-Aerocity (Silver Line) till Delhi Airport Terminal 1D on the Magenta Line.

In March 2019, the Union Cabinet approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV, which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

The remaining three proposed corridors which have not yet been approved are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

Advertisment

Two of these remaining corridors under Phase-IV project are in advanced stages of getting approval, Officer on Special Duty (Urban Transport), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jaideep told reporters here in response to a query.

Discussions are underway with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to extend the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor to Kundli in Haryana, the sources said.

If approved, this will be Delhi Metro's fourth expansion into Haryana after Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad) and Green Line (Bahadurgarh).

Advertisment

This corridor is being planned as an extension of the existing Shaheed Sthal-Rithala corridor of the Red Line.

In fact, this may be Delhi Metro's first-ever corridor to connect Haryana and Uttar Pradesh via Delhi. Shaheed Sthal metro station falls in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Initially, smaller stations with platform lengths accommodating four-coach trains are proposed to meet the early traffic demand with a provision for future expansion to accommodate eight-coach trains, officials earlier said.

Advertisment

The work on Phase-IV began in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony but it was hit due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

If approved, the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor shall be 27.319-km-long, comprising 22 stations. While 26.339 km span and 21 stations will be elevated, about 0.89 km and one station will be at grade, the DMRC had said in July.

At present, the DMRC is undertaking construction work on 65.2 km of three priority corridors spanning 45 stations under the project — Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km) and Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the existing Magenta Line and Pink Line, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity (23.62 km) that is being built as Silver Line and will connect the existing Violet Line and Airport Line. PTI KND DIV DIV