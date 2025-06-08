2 of family die after being run over by truck in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jun 8 (PTI) Two women died after being run over by a truck in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened near Arahans village around 10 am, they said.

The deceased, identified as Sushma Ekka and Pushpa Ekka, were family members.

"The women were sitting on the roadside when the truck ran over them after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle," Netarhat police station in-charge Abhishek Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The driver of the truck fled after the incident, and search is underway to trace him, the officer said.

Meanwhile, locals blocked the Netarhat-Mahuadanr Road for about two hours in protest against the incident, and it was later lifted after police intervention, he added.