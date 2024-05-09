2 of family die after car falls into gorge in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala), May 9 (PTI) Two members of a family, including a teenager, died and four others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Kuttikkanam in this hilly district.

Advertisment

The accident occurred around 3 pm when the family was returning from Kumily here to their home near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram.

An 18-year-old woman and her aunt died in the accident, while four others suffered injuries, they said.

Two people are said to be in a critical condition.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known, police said, adding that the teenager's father was driving the car. PTI HMP HMP ROH