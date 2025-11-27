2 of family killed, 3 injured as car crashes into parked truck amid low visibility in MP's Sehore

Sehore, Nov 27 (PTI) Two members of an Indore-based family, including a woman, were killed, while three other relatives seriously injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck amid low visibility in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place near a roadside eatery on the Indore-Bhopal national highway and the deceased were identified as Sandhya Nema (55), and her relative Mridang (28), hailing from Mhow town of Indore district, they said.

The injured members of the family, Sunil Kumar Nema (60), Sanjeev (45) and Neelam (40), were rushed to the Sehore district hospital and were later referred to Bhopal for advanced medical care as their condition turned critical, Sehore City Superintendent of Police (CSP) CSP Abhinandana Sharma told reporters.

The accident occurred near a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) when the speeding car, carrying the family members, hit the truck parked on the roadside. Initial investigation indicated the car driver failed to spot the truck due to morning fog and possibly lost control as the vehicle was moving at a high speed, he added.

The impact crushed the car's front portion, Sharma stated.

Based on a complaint filed by the family, a case was registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali police station and he was detained, the CSP said.

The Nemas were travelling from Mhow to Bhopal, he added.