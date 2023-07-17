2 of family killed, 5 injured in road accident in Nainital

Dehradun, Jul 17 (PTI) Two members of a family from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur were killed and five others injured when their car fell into a gorge on the Nainital-Kaladhungi road in Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened around midnight Sunday near Priya Band and a State Disaster Response Force team reached the spot to carry out the relief and rescue operation after being informed by the police.

Police said brothers Rahul Srivastava (27) and Rajeev Srivastava (25) died on the spot.

Their parents Premchand Srivastava (52) and Aruna Srivastava (50), Rahul's wife Shalu (25) and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Mishti, and a close relative named Akash Srivastava (22) were injured, the police said.

They all have been pulled out of the ditch and moved to a hospital, the police said.

The seven people were travelling to Nainital.