2 of family killed, 7 injured in road accident in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Two people died and seven others were injured after their car went out of control and overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Ramgarh Tanot bypass on Saturday night. The driver was trying to save an animal that suddenly came in front of the car. During this, the vehicle went out of control and overturned.

All the victims belonged to the same family.

They were returning from a temple when the accident happened, the police said, adding that the injured are being treated at the district hospital. PTI SDA NB NB