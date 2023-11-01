2 of family killed in road accident in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and two others injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Bagowali bypass here on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Saved (28) was going along with his sister Shabnam and her two children including Bhura (7) to Muzaffarnagar when the accident happened, they said.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver who fled leaving his vehicle behind, SHO Bablu Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The injured woman Shabnam and her two-year-old daughter were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added. PTI COR SAB NB