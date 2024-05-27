2 operatives of Bishnoi gang held in Rajpura: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested from Rajpura, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said on Monday.

The gangsters have been identified as Harjinder Singh alias Laadi and Subir Singh alias Subi, both residents of Zirakpur in SAS Nagar district in Punjab.

"Both the arrested accused persons have criminal histories as accused Laadi has around six criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion and arms-related offences registered against him, while accused Subi has two criminal cases against him," Sharma said.

According to the SSP, Laadi was one of the shooters involved in the 2017 murder of Meet Bouncer in Panchkula. He had been out on bail since September 2020.

Police recovered three pistols along with 15 live cartridges from their possession, he said.

The accused were handled by foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is an aide of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar.

Dhillon had tasked the operatives to carry two target killings, the officer said. PTI CHS VN VN