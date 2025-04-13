2 operatives of terror module held with IED containing RDX, says Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have foiled plans of Pakistan-based ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region following the arrest of two terror operatives with an improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX.

The two accused, Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, both residents of Fatehgarh Sahib district, have a criminal history and were previously involved in multiple narcotics-related cases, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

He said a 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg of RDX and a remote control have been seized from them during the joint operation involving teams of counter-intelligence Ferozepur and state special operating cell, SAS Nagar.

"With the busting of this module, Punjab Police has successfully foiled plans of Pakistan-based ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region," the police chief said.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General, counter-intelligence, Ferozepur, Gursevak Singh Brar said police had received information that Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh were working on the directions of Germany-based Goldy Dhillon, a key operative of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

It was informed that the duo had recently retrieved a consignment of explosives for delivery to an associate, the police officer said.

Acting swiftly, police teams arrested both the accused from the Sirhind area in Fatehgarh Sahib district and recovered IED from their vehicle, he said.

DGP Yadav said the National Investigation Agency has declared Rs 10 lakh reward on Dhillon's arrest. Preliminary probe also revealed that Dhillon was conspiring attacks on influential people in Punja and was working at the behest of ISI, he said.

Further investigations are underway to uncover links to their transnational networks and involvement in anti-national activities, the DGP added. PTI CHS NSD NSD