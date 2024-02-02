2 outlets serving hookahs containing nicotine raided in Gurugram, 3 arrested

Gurugram, Feb 2 (PTI) A joint team of chief minister flying squad and the drug control department conducted raids at two outlets in a mall in sector 53 here for allegedly serving hookahs containing nicotine illegally, said police on Friday.

Police arrested three employees who allegedly served hookahs to the customers. Nine hookahs and intoxicants of various flavours in large quantities were seized from the premises, they added.

A senior police officer said that an FIR has been registered against eight people under the Punjab Poison Possession and Sales Rules, 1966, Drugs Cosmetics Act, 1940 and others at the Sector 53 police station.

According to Inspector Amandeep Chauhan, the drugs control officer, his team along with the team of chief minister flying squad raided the outlets located at Central Plaza Mall in Sector 53 after receiving a tip-off.

We found five hookahs served on the table of the customers. During the search, we found flavoured tobacco molasses duly labelled as containing nicotine, smoking coal and hookahs from the premises, Inspector Chauhan said.

Their managers could not produce any valid license. Nine hookahs with tubes, chilams, eight boxes of coconut pure coal, 13 packets mouthpiece and huge quantities of tobacco molasses were seized from the premises, he added.

An FIR was registered against Kamal, Parbhakar, Shivam Kakkar, Kashish Aneja, Hemant Puri, Vikas, Pankaj and Sajid at the Sector 53 police station on Friday.

"These outlets were open till late night, where customers were being provided hookahs of different flavours on demand and their prices were charged from Rs 900 to Rs 1,000. Three accused -- Kamal, Sajid and Prabhakar --were arrested from the spot. We are questioning the accused while raids are being conducted to nab others", said a senior police officer. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK