2 Pakistani nationals staying in Solan deported: Himachal police

Shimla, Apr 28 (PTI) Two Pakistani nationals who were in Solan on a medical visa have been deported under the central government's orders after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Himachal Pradesh Police said on Monday.

All 10 Pakistani Hindu nationals residing in Kangra district would not be deported and their visa remains valid, according to the April 25 communication from the External Affairs Ministry, it added.

The Pakistani nationals were deported on April 26, the statement issued by the state police said. There are no Pakistani nationals residing in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Nurpur, Sirmaur, and Una districts, it said.

The status for Shimla district is under verification and shall be updated separately, the release said.

The Himachal Pradesh Police remains committed to ensuring compliance with visa regulations and directives issued by the central government, and regular monitoring and review of foreign nationals residing in the state is being carried out to maintain security and legal compliance, the release said.

The police have requested the public to immediately report any suspicious activities involving foreign nationals to the nearest police station or by dialling the emergency helpline number 112.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the central government had issued immediate advisories for all states to repatriate Pakistani nationals. PTI BPL RHL