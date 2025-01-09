2 panchayat officials arrested for accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police arrested a sarpanch and a gram sachiv for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 in Chittorgarh district on Thursday, an official said.

Bhairulal, the sarpanch of Sahnawa gram panchayat and Deepak Chaturvedi, the gram sachiv, have been arrested in the case, ACB's Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said.

According to Meharda, the complainant had approached the bureau, alleging that he was being harassed by the accused, who were demanding a bribe of Rs 70,000 in exchange for passing a pending bill of approximately Rs 7.65 lakh for the work done by his firm.

The ACB team verified the complaint and set up a trap on Thursday, arresting both accused while they were accepting the bribe from the complainant. Further investigation is underway, Meharda added. PTI AG ARD ARD