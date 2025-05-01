2 'peddlers' arrested with yaba tablets, cash in Manipur's Tengnoupal

Imphal, May 1 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 35.41 kg of yaba tablets in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Thursday.

Two vehicles were intercepted on Wednesday at TOB Yangoubung, and upon searching, Rs 2.6 lakh in cash along with nearly 3 lakh yaba tablets were found, they said.

It is suspected that the vehicle was heading to Churachandpur from Moreh at the India-Myanmar border, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Paojathang Kipgen (30) and Kamminlun Kipgen (24).

Yaba, meaning 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is illegal in the country as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

In another operation, two suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Patsoi in Imphal West district with 274.8 kg of ganja, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Kayenbam Kenedi Singh (36) and Keisam Sarat Singh (55), they said. PTI CORR SOM