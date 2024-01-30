2 peddlers held, drugs seized in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) Two suspected peddlers were arrested and narcotic substances seized from their possession in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The drugs were being brought in from a neighbouring state, he added.

"Acting on a tip-off, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state at Loknathpur, Bhaga, Dholai," Sarma wrote on X.

Two suspected peddlers were arrested and 50 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 1.531 kg and 460 gm of methamphetamine were recovered from their possession, the CM added. PTI SSG RG