2 people killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 20 (PTI) Two people died and as many were injured after their car collided with a truck here on Wednesday, police said.

Modak Police Station SHO Yogesh Sharma said Rajaram and Hanuman died on the spot while the two injured were rushed to Jhalawar's SRG Hospital.

The victims, all residents of the Sikar district, were on a business tour when their car hit the divider and skidded off to the wrong side and hit a truck on NH 52, the SHO said.

The family members of the deceased are yet to reach Kota after which the bodies will be sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment. PTI COR HIG NB