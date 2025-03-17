2 persons arrested with arms, ammunition in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Mar 17 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Kishore Kaushal said he received a tip-off about a "notorious criminal", identified as Bhanu Majhi, roaming with firearms to execute a crime.

Police swiftly arrested him from Khudi Bagan in Uliyan in the Kadma police station area, he said.

Two country-made firearms were seized from him, he added.

During interrogation, Majhi told the police that he had purchased the firearms from one Rakesh Kumar Mandal alias Pakori who deals in arms and ammunition, the SSP said.

Mandal was arrested from his house in Old Gandak Road in Sakchi police station area, he said.

Among the items seized from him were a country-made pistol with two live cartridges, and a country-made automatic firearm with a magazine. PTI BS SOM