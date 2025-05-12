2 persons arrested with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Assam's Sribhumi

Guwahati, May 12 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Police recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets from them, he said.

Sharing the information on X, Sarma congratulated the district police for the success in nabbing the suspected peddlers.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine. PTI DG DG SOM