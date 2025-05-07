2 persons arrested with drugs worth Rs 4.5 cr in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati, May 7 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with drugs worth Rs 4.5 crore in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrests were made from Salchapra in Silchar.

A total of 847 gram of heroin and 4.035 kg of opium were seized from them.

"@cacharpolice busted a major haul in Salchapra, Silchar: @assampolice is unstoppable and the mission is clear: #AssamAgainstDrugs," the CM posted on X.

Necessary legal procedures have been initiated, an official said. PTI DG DG SOM